Deeping United has over 450 players across 30 teams.

Deeping United Football club has revealed plans to create a major new sports ground for the use of its over 450 players.

At present, the community club uses the football pitches at the Linchfield Road school; operated by the Deepings Leisure Centre/South Kesteven District Council and shared with The Deepings School.

According to the club, a number of issues come along with using the current facilities, which include the fact that, due to sharing with the school, the club can’t access the pitches until 5pm per day and many are using for athletics during the summer.

Stanground Sports v Deeping United U15's.

There is no scope for expansion and the current pitch numbers only just fulfil the club’s needs and the club has also raised concerns about the state and availability of the changing rooms, the condition of the pitches, the fact they are prone to flooding, the lack of lighting and the lack of a dedicated car park.

The hiring of the pitched has also been described as ‘expensive.’

The club has for some time me been working with supporters to try and secure their own ground.

The new application site is 4.3 hectares in size and is located to the western side of Cross Road in Deeping St James.

The site plan.

Eight pitches- including two 11 a-side- would be created, including nine-a-side, 7-a-side and 5-a-side pitches would be created, along with a separate training area and a new car park alongside Cross Road and a small 21 square metre toilet block.

Adjoining land has already been identified as land which could be used in the future to expand the club.

The club has already held discussions with the local Lincolnshire FA and the Football Foundation in relation to potential funding for the venture.

Previous plans were submitted to convert a potato field at the corner of Cross Road and Towngate East but were dropped in February sue to prohibitive costs arising from pre-determination archaeological evaluation works.

The location plan.

Deeping United Football Club was established in 2018 with three squads, with a view to offering children of either gender, of all ages and abilities the chance to get active and to learn the art of football.

The club has grown significantly since then and now has over thirty child and adult teams with more than 450 playing members.

The club now currently has boys and girls youth teams ranging in ages from under five through to under eighteen, and five male and female adult teams. They also offer disability football and have a close working relationship with the Willoughby and Garth schools.

Plans can be viewed on South Kesteven’s District Council's planning portal using reference S24/1133.