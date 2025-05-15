Community feels 'massive loss' at Peterborough gym shuts its doors

YMCA Gym in Bretton was closed in May.

Gym users been left feeling a ‘massive loss’ following the closure of the YMCA Gym in Bretton.

The gym, located at The Cresset Centre in Bretton, closed its doors earlier this month in a decision which the YMCA Trinity Group said was due to ‘ongoing financial challenges’ making the operation of the gym ‘unsustainable.’

Users mounted a fight against the plans and won support from many local councillors and politicians but were ultimately unable to convince the group to rethink its decision.

Gym users at YMCA.

Many of the users have now moved onto other commercial gyms but concerns remain about the users who used the gym as part of regular exercise to greatly to improve their quality of life. A large proportion of the users of the gyms as well as those who attended the classes, were either elderly and/or had various disabilities or mental health issues.

Gym user Ilaander Moreland, who coordinated efforts to save the gym said: “We are all dispersed everywhere now, that’s the sad thing. I miss the camaraderie with everyone that you just can’t get anywhere else.

“We tried and did all we could but the powers that be weren’t having it.

“I do worry about those with stroke conditions and various other disability and mental health issues. It was all very sad, I don’t think they will get that anywhere else. It was a very specialist place. I was glad of my three years there and now worry about those people.

“The gym is a massive loss.”