Collision between ambulance rapid response vehicle and car blocks Whittlesey road

A car and an ambulance rapid response vehicle were in collision today, police have revealed.

The accident occurred on the A605, Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, at about 11.10 this morning. (August 6)

Details about any injuries have not been disclosed.

The accident blocked the road, which is still closed to traffic.

The scene of the accident in Whittlesey

A number of emergency vehicles attended as well as the Magpas air ambulance.

A spokesperson for Canbridgeshire police said: “We were called to the A605, Eastrea Road, Whittlesey, at about 11.10am this morning (6 August) to a collision between a car and an ambulance rapid response vehicle.

“Details on injuries are unclear and the road remains closed for the time being.”