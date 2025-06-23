Cocktail bar and shisha lounge a step closer for Peterborough city centre

By Brad Barnes
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:19 BST

There might be little sign of activity but plans for a new cocktail and shisha bar in Peterborough city centre have taken significant steps forward.

Bar 42 in Broadway closed last summer after a series of incidents led to its licence being withdrawn.

An application for the transfer of the licence to Axtivity Bar was subsequently approved earlier this year – followed by “opening soon” posters – but subsequently surrendered.

However a fresh application by 555 Cocktail Bar Ltd, to open a cocktail bar and shisha lounge from the venue was approved in April.

The former Bar 42 in Broadway earmarked to become 555 cocktail barplaceholder image
The former Bar 42 in Broadway earmarked to become 555 cocktail bar

It asks for seven days a week opening – until 12.30am Sunday to Wednesday, and until 2.30am Thursday to Saturday.

The company's sole director Nasir Mohammad Jan has since been granted a personal licence.

And last week the bar began the recruitment process, with an advertisement for a general manager appearing on online jobsites.

