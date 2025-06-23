Cocktail bar and shisha lounge a step closer for Peterborough city centre

There might be little sign of activity but plans for a new cocktail and shisha bar in Peterborough city centre have taken significant steps forward.

Bar 42 in Broadway closed last summer after a series of incidents led to its licence being withdrawn.

An application for the transfer of the licence to Axtivity Bar was subsequently approved earlier this year – followed by “opening soon” posters – but subsequently surrendered.

However a fresh application by 555 Cocktail Bar Ltd, to open a cocktail bar and shisha lounge from the venue was approved in April.

It asks for seven days a week opening – until 12.30am Sunday to Wednesday, and until 2.30am Thursday to Saturday.

The company's sole director Nasir Mohammad Jan has since been granted a personal licence.

And last week the bar began the recruitment process, with an advertisement for a general manager appearing on online jobsites.