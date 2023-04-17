A rapidly growing coach operator is motoring into Peterborough with tickets for its new services starting at £2.

FlixBus is to launch its first ever services to and from Peterborough on April 27.

The new FlixBus services will depart from the Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough for journeys to London, Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield.

The £2 tickets to and from Peterborough are available to buy from April 17 until April 30 for any service up to July 31.

The green long-distance coach provider is also sharing a 20 per cent off code for any ticket to 50 UK destinations on the FlixBus network.

Andreas Schorling, Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “We believe transport should be affordable, sustainable and accessible to everyone.

"Response from the UK public to FlixBus services has been phenomenal, so we wanted to give something back to our passengers for our second anniversary.

“We’re really delighted to bring our services to Peterborough for the first time ever, as well as adding more routes and destinations to explore on our network for as little as £2.

“FlixBus is expanding into key cities across the country, and Peterborough is a high-demand destination for passengers."

The company does not own its buses but partners with coach operators to deliver the service.

The Peterborough service will be delivered by Whippet Coaches.

FlixBus launched two years ago and the transport brand can be found in over 40 countries across four continents.

The company is also recruiting for bus drivers.

