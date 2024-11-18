Clothing retailer Mountain Warehouse creates 15 jobs with new store at Peterborough's Serpentine Green
A new retailer has just opened its doors at a Peterborough shopping centre creating 15 jobs.
Outdoors clothing specialist Mountain Warehouse has moved in a prominent unit in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.
The new outlet is the retailer’s second store in Peterborough with its first based in Bridge Street in the city centre.
The new 6,475 square foot store will feature womenswear, menswear kids wear, footwear and equipment spread on one ground floor. This autumn, bestsellers such as waterproof jackets, walking boots, and everything families need for their next outdoor adventure will feature in the store.
A spokesperson for the retailer said: “In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest Animal collections.
"The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, as well as skiwear and accessories.
The Mountain Warehouse spokesperson added: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Peterborough, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog”
She added: “The opening of the shop has created 15 new jobs in the local area.”
Mountain Warehouse is regarded as the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with more than 250 stores nationwide, and more than 360 stores globally.
The brand was established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and serves more than four million outdoor-loving customers annually.