Clothing retailer Mountain Warehouse creates 15 jobs with new store at Peterborough's Serpentine Green

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New outlet is retailer’s second store in city

​A new retailer has just opened its doors at a Peterborough shopping centre creating 15 jobs.​

Outdoors clothing specialist Mountain Warehouse has moved in a prominent unit in the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new outlet is the retailer’s second store in Peterborough with its first based in Bridge Street in the city centre.

Mountain Warehouse has opened its new store creating 15 jobs at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, Peterborough, with the outlet featuring many Animal brand items.Mountain Warehouse has opened its new store creating 15 jobs at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, Peterborough, with the outlet featuring many Animal brand items.
Mountain Warehouse has opened its new store creating 15 jobs at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, Peterborough, with the outlet featuring many Animal brand items.

The new 6,475 square foot store will feature womenswear, menswear kids wear, footwear and equipment spread on one ground floor. This autumn, bestsellers such as waterproof jackets, walking boots, and everything families need for their next outdoor adventure will feature in the store.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, local customers will discover the latest Animal collections.

"The coastal lifestyle brand offers organic cotton tees and hoodies featuring the famous Animal logo, as well as skiwear and accessories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mountain Warehouse spokesperson added: “We’re delighted to be opening a new store in Peterborough, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog”

She added: “The opening of the shop has created 15 new jobs in the local area.”

Mountain Warehouse is regarded as the largest outdoor retailer in the UK with more than 250 stores nationwide, and more than 360 stores globally.

The brand was established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and serves more than four million outdoor-loving customers annually.

Related topics:PeterboroughSerpentine Green Shopping Centre
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice