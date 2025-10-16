A fresh breath of life is set to be breathed into St Augustine’s Church in Woodston.

The Grade I listed building on Oundle Road has stood closed with no worship or community use since 2022.

It was closed due to requiring around £300,000 worth of repairs as well as a lack of volunteers willing to help maintain the building. Historic England has noted that there is ‘wall movement and as well as an ingress of water via a leaking roof.’

The church has significant history in the area and has been present for over 1000 years. There is mention of it in the Domesday Book of 1086.

The Diocese of Ely has now revealed that the Romanian Orthodox Church is in negotiations to acquire the building from the Diocese.

The Diocese has that the Romanian Orthodox Church plans to repair and reopen St Augustine’s as a place of worship and a place for community groups and members- including local schools, and community groups) to visit and enjoy.

The Diocese added: “The Romanian Orthodox Church are well known to us having built a large and active congregation and a good relationship with local Anglican churches while worshipping at Christchurch in Orton Goldhay each Saturday.

“We are confident that the Romanian Orthodox Church will be good custodians of the church building and will make a positive impact on both the church building and wider Woodston community. As part of this process, the Diocese recently carried out a community survey, inviting views from residents, former parishioners, and the wider public.

“We are pleased to report that there was wide support for our proposals and for the building to continue to be used for worship and community purposes.

“While further negotiations need to take place, we believe this is a positive step for the church building and will bring an end to the uncertainty around its future. The proposals will shortly be referred to the Church Commissioners, who will carry out a statutory public consultation process under the provisions of the Mission and Pastoral Measure 2011."

As part of the arrangement, the Church of England would retain the ability to host school assembly services as well as Christian burials at the church.