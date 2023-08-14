Claims rat problem is growing in Peterborough - with reports of 'huge' rodents seen in city

There have been claims Peterborough’s rat problem is on the increase – with sightings of ‘huge’ rodents in the city.

Last month, residents at the new development at Fletton Quays claiming there was a major problem with rats living around the blocks of flats – with one resident saying the smell and sounds from the pests was causing major issues.

Following the report, a number of Peterborough Telegraph readers said they had noticed an increase in the number of the animals in the city, calling on the council to take action over the problem.

There have been reports the rat problem has been increasing in Peterborough

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson said that there had been a growing problem with rats in her ward in recent years.

She said: “Rats have been a big problem in Orton Southgate past few years. I've seen them. They're HUGE.

“They are in the back gardens of houses that back onto Orton Parkway. The council won't help.”

The Peterborough Cycle Forum also said they had noted a large increase in the number of rats they had seen while out in the city.

A spokesperson said: “We never saw any for 15+ years, but over the last five years you’ll see a couple each day running between the bushes.

"The hotspots are definitely the off road route running alongside Bourges Boulevard - Millfield, Gladstone Park, Maskew Avenue. Then also down by the back of ASDA.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “There is no quantitative data to suggest that rats are getting larger in size or population than in previous years. Residents may become more aware of rats due to sightings of them in areas near construction work or scavenging for food in places where food waste has not been properly disposed of.

“Our Regulatory Services team provides advice to residents and businesses on how to prevent pests from accessing properties. The council can also take action to prevent a resident or business from acting in such a way to encourage the presence of rats.

“The council does not have a pest control service but there are numerous qualified and competent local Pest Control services registered with the British Pest Control Association.”