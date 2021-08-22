Civic award for ‘remarkable’ Peterborough woman who ran senior citizens club for 17 years

Mayor of Peterborough Stephen Lane presents a Civic Award to Marion Quinn (78) following her 17 years of service volunteering at the Netherton Friendship Club.

Marion Quinn (78) received the award for Outstanding Service to Community and had it presented to her in a celebration at her home in Orton Waterville by Peterborough’s Mayor Cllr Stephen Lane.

Earlier this month (August 7), Marion was joined by her friends and family, including her two daughters, granddaughters and great-niece, as well as former mayor George Simons and many others to celebrate her service.

Marion set up the Netherton Friendship Club in 2003 and ran it right the way through until the start of lockdown in 2020, when the group had to take a break due to Covid restrictions.

Marion's friends and family celebrate her civic award.

The group provides a series of social opportunities such as activities, outings and guest speakers for senior citizens as well as weekly lunches each Tuesday at St Andrew’s United Reformed Church in Ledbury Road, Netherton.

The group has between 50 and 60 members and was originally set up in conjunction with Age UK, until it became independent and run solely by Marion.

Along the way, she was supported by the club’s committee, which included husband Desmond, who was the treasurer for many years.

He said: “It was a special privilege to have the mayor come and present the certificate and a really lovely glass bowl. We’ve had many local politicians visit over the years and it’s been great.

“When Marion was running it, it was her whole life, it was a full-time job but she loved it and loved speaking to everyone every week and at the big events such as the annual christmas lunch.