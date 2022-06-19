Broadband specialist CityFibre has unveiled a new £2 million plan to extend its network to thousands of homes in Yaxley.

The move comes after CityFibre completed the installation of its full fibre network across Peterborough linking up more than 67,000 homes and businesses to high speed internet access.

The work in Yaxley will be carried out by the Granemore Group and will work closely with CityFibre, Cambridgeshire County Council and Huntingdonshire District Council to manage any disruption and use modern build techniques to ensure a fast and efficient roll out.

Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s Regional Partnership director, said: “Having completed the primary-build of our Full Fibre network in Peterborough, we’re delighted to see so many residents and businesses already enjoying reliable, lightning-speed internet services.

"Now, even more people across the area will gain access to the best available digital connectivity through our new rollout in Yaxley.

“Full Fibre technology is vital for the UK’s long-term economic growth as it will help boost productivity and innovation.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring our best-in-class network to Yaxley, which will future-proof the area’s digital infrastructure for generations to come.”

She said villagers would be able to access faster and more reliable full fibre-enabled internet services from a growing choice of internet services providers, including launch partner Vodafone, TalkTalk, Zen, IDNet and Giganet.

Full Fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100 per cent fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download and near limitless bandwidth.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “I’m pleased CityFibre will be starting its build in Yaxley.

"The roll out will play an important part in bringing communities together through ultra-fast digital technology.

“CityFibre is committed to unlocking the full potential of a fibre optic network. The next step in its programme will bring faster broadband connecting businesses, education establishments and healthcare providers in Yaxley, a service already provided to Peterborough residents.”