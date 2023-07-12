Art work took 70 hours to complete

A retail hub for independent stores in Peterborough has been given a new look thanks to the skills of a talented artist.

Much enjoyed landmarks across the city have been used as the inspiration for the art work which has filled the windows and doorways of some of the empty units in the Westgate Arcade in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Over the course of 70 hours, artist Laura Bryant completed five of the so-called installations featuring scenes from Peterborough United Football Club, Peterborough Cathedral and the Lido.

Centre managers say that shoppers have gathered to admire Laura’s attention to detail and the local references in her work, which has been created to mark Retailer Month.

Laura, who has been a designer for two decades and is based in Cambridge, said: “When I was given the amazing opportunity to create four illustrations for Westgate Shopping centre in Peterborough, I wanted to bring a burst of colour, creativity, and joy to the community.

"I believe that art has the power to transform spaces and create a sense of wonder.

“Each illustration tells a unique story, capturing the essence of Peterborough and its vibrant culture.

" aimed to celebrate the diversity and spirit of the city by incorporating elements that reflect its history, landmarks, and people.

"From the iconic cathedral to the Art Deco Lido, I hope that every design displays the charm of Peterborough.

“The ultimate goal is to inspire and motivate new individuals to occupy the vacant shop units.

"It is my sincere hope that these illustrations evoke a feeling of joy and inspiration for everyone who encounters them and encourages prospective shopkeepers to let the units and start a new venture.”

Catherine Lambert, centre director, said: “We’re delighted with the finished look and the response from our retailers and shoppers.

“Westgate Arcade is extremely special to Queensgate and is home to some wonderful independent retailers that are the heartbeat of Peterborough’s small business community.

“It seems fitting to launch the illustrations during Independent Retailer Month which focuses our attention on supporting the Arcade, I encourage everyone to come and take a look.”

