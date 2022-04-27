New plans have been drawn up to create a T-Level teaching hub in a former retail store in Peterborough city centre.

City College Peterborough is seeking approval to use the vacant Poundland store in Bridge Street as a T-Level hub to teach work-based skills to people aged 16 to 19-years-old.

If the plans are approved by Peterborough City Council, the hub, which will be the first of its type in the county, will provide teaching and learning as well as careers guidance and tutorials.

City College Peterborough is planning to create a T-level training hub on the ground floor of the former Poundland store in Bridge Street, Peterborough, where the upper floors are currently being converted into apartments.

The hub will also create eight jobs.

T-levels have been introduced by the Government as an alternative to A levels, apprenticeships and other 16 to 19 courses and focus on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships.

The college is seeking approval for a change of use of the former Poundland store, which closed four years ago, and to create flexible teaching areas, group work hives, collaboration space and a business lounge. There will also be a self-service refreshment bar, offices and toilets.

The hub will be contained on the ground floor with the main entrance off Bridge Street and will also be just a short distance from Peterborough’s new university.

It will be part of new era for the building with its upper floors being converted into 39 en-suite apartments with shared facilities including a lounge, cinema and roof-top terrace with outdoor gym equipment. The work is being undertaken by Hampton-based Progressive Property Assets.

Tasha Dalton, principal of City College Peterborough John Mansfield Campus, Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe, said: “With City College Peterborough being the only named provider in Peterborough and the region to deliver T-Levels from September 2023, we are delighted to announce that we will be having a dedicated delivery and information hub situated in the centre of Peterborough offering accessible and welcoming support to young people (16-19).

"Having a dedicated hub situated on the busy thoroughfare of Bridge Street will mark a fantastic milestone in Peterborough for young people’s education.

"City College Peterborough are proud to be supporting such an exciting initiative that will support young people and the wider economic growth of the city.”

Teaching will focus on Health, Education and Childcare, Business and Administration and Catering.

She said: "Working with local employers to deliver technical education will give young people an opportunity to gain employment in skilled jobs or progress onto Higher Education.

"With the new university campus, a stone’s throw away we are in a fantastic location to support young people to aim high and get them on the right pathway for their future.”

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: "It's great to see plans moving forward for City College Peterborough's T-Level courses, especially as it will be the first college to deliver these trailblazing courses across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"These vocational courses will open up so many possibilities for young people who can go on to pursue higher education, apprenticeships, or employment.