City centre circus a taste of what is to come

The Victorian Circus Lost in Translation

Government funds have been earmarked to help support the city as our businesses begin to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Monies provided via the Welcome Back Fund will be spent providing animations and events that aim to add value to an experience in the city.

An exciting programme of events is in the pipeline that will bring culture, art, music and other entertainment to the streets of the city centre between October and December this year.

A taste of what might be on offer took place on Wednesday last week with the talented team from Lost In Translation giving us a Victorian Circus Experience on Cathedral Square.

These incredible performers delighted crowds with a lively parade followed by a spectacular 45-minute show which had the growing audience clapping and cheering as gravity was indeed defied by this talented troupe.

The forthcoming season of free events is being developed by the newly formed City Animation Steering Group (CASG), a voluntary collaboration of Peterborough businesses and creatives who are working together to bring the city centre to life this autumn.

Dave Cramp, chair of the CASG, said: “ This is a real partnership of stakeholders working together to shape the cultural strategy for the city, whether you live here, work here or just come to visit we all want a vibrant city that can showcase the best of what it has to offer.

“As the summer nights draw in we aim to provide a little extra joy in the city to make your experience even better.