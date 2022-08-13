A church has been given a funding boost to help support Ukrainian refugees and their hosts.
Oundle Baptist Church was given £1,500 from Central England Co-op to help those involved in the Homes for Ukraine scheme – both the refugees themselves, and residents hosting them in the town.
Carolyn Gent, from the Church, said: “Oundle Baptist Church is delighted and grateful to have received a Community Dividend Award from Central England Co-op for our Ukraine Wraparound Support work in Oundle and the surrounding villages.
Most Popular
-
1
Delays on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre due to blaze
-
2
Police name 28-year-old truck driver killed in A47 crash near Peterborough
-
3
UK drought 2022: Anglian Water ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce hosepipe ban if homes ‘reckless’ with water
-
4
Police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Lincoln Road in Peterborough
-
5
Anglian Water says they still have no hosepipe ban plans - despite driest summer for more than 30 years
“We are running a drop in cafe for hosts and their guests every Friday in Oundle, which is already well attended and reduces the sense of isolation that can be experienced by both groups.
"In addition, we are providing language support for adults at our Beginners’ English classes at the town Library, and for children in two of the local schools.
“Thanks to the funding received, we can also provide financial support to guests and hosts in the crucial early weeks. Many guests arrive with virtually nothing, and hosts incur significant costs in setting up placements and in bringing their guests here.
“There is then a delay before any government funding is received, which is where we can step in. We are providing for practical needs - bikes, shoes and clothes, nappies and so on - to help our guests to feel welcome, to settle as swiftly as possible and to begin to feel at home despite the circumstances of their arrival here.
“In supporting hosts, we aim to strengthen placements. We are able to connect guests and hosts with one another, and to help them to navigate the various systems with which they need to engage. We are building relationships and walking with them."
Andy Seddon, secretary of the Central England Co-op society, said: “Community Dividend Fund grants showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a Society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area – especially during uncertain times like these.”