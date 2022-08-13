Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A church has been given a funding boost to help support Ukrainian refugees and their hosts.

Oundle Baptist Church was given £1,500 from Central England Co-op to help those involved in the Homes for Ukraine scheme – both the refugees themselves, and residents hosting them in the town.

Carolyn Gent, from the Church, said: “Oundle Baptist Church is delighted and grateful to have received a Community Dividend Award from Central England Co-op for our Ukraine Wraparound Support work in Oundle and the surrounding villages.

The Co-op has donated £1,500 to the church to support refugees and their hosts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are running a drop in cafe for hosts and their guests every Friday in Oundle, which is already well attended and reduces the sense of isolation that can be experienced by both groups.

"In addition, we are providing language support for adults at our Beginners’ English classes at the town Library, and for children in two of the local schools.

“Thanks to the funding received, we can also provide financial support to guests and hosts in the crucial early weeks. Many guests arrive with virtually nothing, and hosts incur significant costs in setting up placements and in bringing their guests here.

“There is then a delay before any government funding is received, which is where we can step in. We are providing for practical needs - bikes, shoes and clothes, nappies and so on - to help our guests to feel welcome, to settle as swiftly as possible and to begin to feel at home despite the circumstances of their arrival here.

“In supporting hosts, we aim to strengthen placements. We are able to connect guests and hosts with one another, and to help them to navigate the various systems with which they need to engage. We are building relationships and walking with them."