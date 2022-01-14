Christmas was a gift for Peterborough online game swap shop

Daryl Williams, founder of Game Swap Shop UK.

The Game Swap Shop UK, which was created last summer by enterprising Daryl Williams, is being kept busy by the sheer number of people looking to exchange some Christmas gifts.

The shop works through an app that allows members to find others who want to swap games and the swaps are done between themselves.

Daryl, who lives in Ramsey, said: “Because people get a double of a game they already have or they get a game as a gift they don’t want, they are searching, finding us and joining which is great.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is definitely our busiest time of year. And during January too, as people are saving the pennies, this is a great opportunity to keep gaming with new games for next to nothing.”

Buoyed by its popularity, Mr Williams is poised to expand the concept overseas.

He said: “We will be launching a Game Swap Shop US and a Game Swap Shop Canada Facebook (FB) group.

“Using our Facebook page and our Facebook group, we we will ask our UK members to invite their US and Canada-based friends, who will go to gameswapshopus.com to do all the swapping.

Daryl said: “The next 12 months will be the most exciting by far.

“I believe we will pass 5000 Swaps Completed by September 2022 which when added to the swaps already completed means that over £2,000,000 worth of games would have been swapped.”

He added: “I hope that more gamers from all over the UK will join and get saving and playing.”

In addition, over the same time, the business has helped raise £3,000 plus for the Great Ormond Street Hospital.