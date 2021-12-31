Christmas lunches for Peterborough’s homeless after car dealership cancels its festive party

Carzam co-founders Peter Waddell, left, and John Bailey.

Carzam, based at Westpoint, in Lynch Wood, chose to donate the party food – 60 Christmas lunches, which included turkey sandwiches, fruit and crisps – to the Light Project Peterborough.

Volunteers with the Light Project gave the lunches to people living on the streets and in temporary accommodation.

Kirk O’Callaghan, chief executive at Carzam, said: “After making the decision to postpone our Christmas party, we felt it was only right to donate the food purchased to those in less fortunate positions this Christmas.

“Light Project Peterborough’s staff and volunteers are making an incredible difference to so many people in the city.

“We hope that our small gesture will help, and encourage others to support their work.”

Steven Pettican, chief executive of Light Project Peterborough, said: “A big thank you to Carzam for this generous donation, which will be welcomed by those sleeping on the streets this Christmas.

“This kind of gesture can really make a difference to someone’s day at what is a difficult time of year for many.