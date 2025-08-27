Christmas hope for funding approval for Peterborough Olympic-grade indoor swimming pool

Ambitious plans for an Olympic-grade swimming pool in Peterborough could secure Government funding approval ahead of Christmas, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A business case for a multi-million pound indoor swimming pool and leisure facilities on land close to ARU Peterborough off Bishop’s Road is nearing completion and is expected to be submitted to Government officials within weeks.

This could ensure that Government funding support is officially approved this side of Christmas with the cash becoming available at the start of the next financial year in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting of the Peterborough pool steering group, which includes representatives of Peterborough City Council, the Combined Authority and Peterborough Cops, takes place tomorrow (August 29) and which could approve the business plan that will be submitted to officials at the Treasury and the Department for Business and Trade.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has offered Government support to build a new indoor swimming pool in Peterborough. Inset, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “We are hoping to get a green light on funding and the next stages within months.

"Plans for the new pool are proceeding with a number of meetings happening over the summer.

“We are looking to have plans to submit to the Treasury as soon as they are ready and funding will be available from next April.

"I’d hope for a green light by Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We have been waiting too long already for a viable plan in the city.”

A strong signal of support for Peterborough’s Olympic-grade swimming pool hopes came from Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, in her Spending Review in June this year when she announced the creation of a £240 million Growth Mission Fund fund to to expedite local projects that are important for growth.

She told MPs that funds might be found to drive the creation of a Sports Quarter as part of the ARU Peterborough campus in Bishop’s Road.

And the Chancellor invited city politicians to present a business case for the Olympic grade swimming pool to Treasury officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council has been in the process for some months of drawing up a business plan for a 50 metre indoor pool that is estimated to cost between £25 million and £40 million.

The move follows the go ahead for the recent demolition of the Peterborough Regional Pool in Bishop’s Road after the discovery of RAAC and asbestos which left Peterborough without a public indoor swimming pool.

Three months ago, political, business and education leaders from across the city attended a special; ‘pool summit’ to speed up the creation of the business plan for a new indoor swimming pool and sports quarter.