Christmas Fair at Burghley House raises £23,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

In spite of weather warnings and an early closure, the four-day Christmas Fair event raised £23,000 for Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The fair opened on Saturday and closed early that afternoon at 2pm before the worst of the weather moved in. Saturday ticket holders were allowed to enter on Sunday, which was open as usual.

Joely Garner, community fundraising manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “At Sue Ryder we believe that the end of someone’s life is the most important time of their life. Our care teams do all they can to make room for the things that matter to a patient – like spending time with loved ones, sharing stories, jokes and memories, and filling their final days with love.

“It’s truly fitting that this much loved local event with the hard work of the Angel Fair Committee has helped raise such a huge amount of vital funds for our hospice, so people can experience as much comfort and joy as possible at the end of their life while helping to create special memories for local families this Christmas too.”

The fair was back and a hit with visitors after last year’s cancellation due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Events manager at Burghley House Kara Groves: “Thank you to everyone who attended the Burghley Christmas Fair last weekend.

“It was a wonderfully festive event offering a great range of shopping, delicious food and all varieties of warming drinks, much needed given the frosty weather conditions.