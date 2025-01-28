Chinese New Year: Chinatown comes to Peterborough as celebrations begin

A taste of Chinatown came to Peterborough has Chinese New Year celebrations got underway in the city.

On Saturday, (25 January), the Chinese Community in Peterborough, Chinese Women in Peterborough, and Peterborough Tai Chi Community hosted a vibrant

Chinese New Year celebration at Sand Martin House.

The venue was transformed into a colorful mini Chinatown with festive lanterns and balloons, thanks to the hard work of volunteers. Nearly 200 people from across the city came together to mark the Year of the Snake, celebrating cultural diversity, unity, and wellbeing.

The event was hosted by two young talents, 12-year-old Ilia Reveley and 13-year-old Ethan Chan, adding a touch of youthful energy. Performances showcased cultural traditions, including music, dance, and Tai Chi demonstrations, captivating the audience and celebrating the rich heritage of the Chinese community.

Faustina Yang, the driving force behind the event, founder and leader of the Chinese Community in Peterborough and Chinese Women in Peterborough, expressed her heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, funders, and community leaders who made the celebration possible. “Our community has come a long way, transforming from a seldom-heard group to a thriving, strong community recognized with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. This success is a testament to the dedication and spirit of our volunteers and supporters,” she said.

Faustina also acknowledged the challenges leading up to the event, including last- minute venue changes, but emphasized the community’s resilience and determination. “With hard work and a can-do attitude, anything is possible,” she added.

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said: “It was a pleasure to join with friends to celebrate the Chinese New Year. It is such a privilege to share such important occasions with the different communities that make up our city.

“The Chinese Community in Peterborough is a leading example of how communities bring people together whether that is through Tai Chi, helping others or their New year celebrations.

“I’d like to thanks Faustina Yang and volunteers for putting on such a good show.”

Marco Cereste, Mayor of Peterborough, said “I attended the Chinese new year at Sand Martin House, it was a fantastic day full of spectacle and joy and I congratulate Faustina and everyone who were responsible for organising it. It is an example of community spirit in our wonderful City.”

Faustina added: “Faustina: A huge thank you to all our amazing volunteers who helped make our Chinese New Year celebration such a success! Whether at the forefront or working tirelessly behind the scenes, your efforts made this event truly special. We couldn’t have done it without the incredible support of our volunteers, not only from the Chinese Community but also from our wonderfully diverse Tai Chi community.

"Thank you to my husband Craig and daughter Ilia for the ongoing support. Community work means a lot of evenings, weekends away from families, you have

been my rock.

“Thank you for our funders, supporters, local community leaders. Thank you to my community for your trust and faith in me and our community, we transformed from a seldom heard community to a stronger, thriving community, to achieving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service for outstanding contributions to the society.”

