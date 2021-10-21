Children’s Care Review team visiting Peterborough to meet social care workers

The team are visiting 10 authorities, including Peterborough

Peterborough is one of ten local authorities chosen to help the review team from the 152 local authority areas in England that deal with children’s social care. Visiting Peterborough as part of their ‘deep dive’ will help the review team understand how the system works at the local level and hear directly from practitioners on what needs to change.

The independent review has been set up to look at how the children’s social care system can be improved. It will take a wide-ranging look at the problems within the current system and make recommendations to Government next spring.

During the visits, the team are speaking to people and organisations who are involved in children’s social care in Peterborough including local authority staff, police, health, schools, and other partners.

Conversations will cover the many challenges local areas face in their work with children and families including: how different organisations join up and work together; supporting children in care and care leavers; keeping children safe; and helping teenagers in contact with social care who may be vulnerable to criminality or gangs.

Josh MacAlister, chair of the review said: “Listening and engaging has been a crucial part of this review and the visits to Peterborough will help my team gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those working to support children and families.

“We know this is a hugely challenging task, and we want to hear first hand from those ‘on the ground’ about what works, what doesn’t and ideas for improving the system.

“These visits are a continuation of the huge amount of engagement we’ve already carried out, including with people who have lived experience of care.

“I’d like to thank everyone in Peterborough for their input which, alongside that of others, will help the review set out a plan for a future care system that brings about real change for young people and families.”

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services at Peterborough City Council said: ‘I am proud that Peterborough City Council is contributing to this important national review of children’s services.

“Our social workers and other staff and managers work tirelessly to support vulnerable children, young people and their families in Peterborough, and it is really positive that they are able to share their passion with the national care review team.

“Peterborough is a great city, made up of great communities, and I am sure that review team will find their visit to us to be very helpful in informing their work.”