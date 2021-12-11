No Caption ABCDE EMN-211012-144422005

Children in footwells, stolen cars and a driver with his fourth car seized- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough have dealt with a number of different driving offences in the past week.

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 5:00 am

They include a driver found to have a child sitting in the footwell, a car stolen in a different county and a driver who had his fourth car seized by the police.

They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.

1. 09/12/21

This driver was caught without a licence. The was reported and has his vehicle seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. 09/12/21

Another driver with no licence, they suffered the same fate.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. 09/12/21

No licence or insurance this time. Vehicle reported and seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. 08/12/21

The car was stopped while delivering parcels. It was being driven by a disqualified driver. Reported and seized.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Peterborough PolicePeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4