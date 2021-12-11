Children in footwells, stolen cars and a driver with his fourth car seized- drivers stopped by police in Peterborough

They include a driver found to have a child sitting in the footwell, a car stolen in a different county and a driver who had his fourth car seized by the police.
They were all pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit in the last seven days.
1. 09/12/21
This driver was caught without a licence. The was reported and has his vehicle seized.
2. 09/12/21
Another driver with no licence, they suffered the same fate.
3. 09/12/21
No licence or insurance this time. Vehicle reported and seized.
4. 08/12/21
The car was stopped while delivering parcels. It was being driven by a disqualified driver. Reported and seized.
