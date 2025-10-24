Child actors from Peterborough land roles in upcoming films alongside Hollywood stars

Child actors from Peterborough are “chasing their dreams” of the silver screen after landing roles in two major film productions.

Twins Iona and Cameron Bell, both 14, have been cast in high-profile film productions alongside well-known Hollywood stars. Iona recently landed the starring role of Myrtle Meek in the film adaptation of David Walliam’s Fing! The 2019 book follows librarians Mr and Mrs Meek who will do anything to keep their daughter Myrtle happy, including finding out what a ‘Fing’ is and travelling the world to track one down.

Filming has already begun in Australia – and sees young newcomer Iona starring alongside Taika Waititi, Mia Wasikowska and Walliams himself. She was also recently cast in the sixth installment of the Hunger Games franchise – due for theatrical release in November, 2026.

Meanwhile, Iona’s twin brother Cameron is also making significant strides in screen acting, with a role in upcoming 2026 film Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, written and directed by Greta Gerwig. He also stars as the ‘hero’ in Nintendo’s new advert, which was recently filmed in Budapest.

The pair are both students at the Mark Jermin school, which has branches in Swansea, Penarth, Effingham, and Cobham as well as offering online coaching and regular training events and masterclasses around the UK. Both trained within the school’s exclusive small group acting classes, designed to deliver “intensive and personalised coaching”.

Their mum Yvette Bell told the Peterborough Telegraph: “We couldn't be prouder of our children and everything they have achieved so far in their acting careers. Watching their dedication, confidence and their love for their craft grow with every performance and every training session has been an absolute joy. Seeing them chase their dreams is our greatest privilege.

"Mark Jermin and the whole team have facilitated and supported their journey at every step. We are grateful for their dedication and support in bringing their dreams and careers to fruition. They have learnt so much, still do with every lesson and made some amazing friendships at Team MJ along the way."

Mark Jermin, founder and director of the school, said the students’ achievements is “nothing short of inspirational”.

"These young actors have worked incredibly hard and have embraced every opportunity with professionalism and passion,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”