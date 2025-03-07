Chief Constable and Peterborough City Council boss takes part in Iftar with city Muslims

Iftar is the breaking of the fast during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan

City dignitaries including Cambridgeshire Police chief constable Nick Dean and Peterborough City Council chief executive Matt Gladstone joined with city Muslims to take part in Iftar.

The event took place at the Salahaddin Community Centre in Woodston, and was hosted by the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council.

(from left to right) Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police,Nick Dean, Chair of the Joint Mosques Council Abdul Choudhuri, Adrian Chapman, an executive director at Peterborough City Council, and Peterborough City Council Chief Executive Matt Gladstone

Others to join the event included key education leaders in Peterborough.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Joint Mosques Council, said: We had 24 people at the event – everyone enjoyed it. It helped them understand what Ramadan is, what the fast is, and how important it is.

"There have been tensions over the past year – we saw the events of last summer – so it is important for people to understand what we are doing.”

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “It was a privilege to break the fast at the Iftar meal which Muslims share each day during the holy month of Ramadan.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for us to visit the Salahaddin Community Centre in Peterborough during this special time and indeed to experience fasting even if only for one day.

“We have a really positive relationship with all the Mosques across the county and events like this give everyone the chance to come together, strengthen our understanding and deepen that relationship further.

“We wish members of our Muslim communities peace and fulfilment during this special month.”