Event expected to be largest in UK

Construction work is underway on the huge festival site that will be home to this year’s annual Peterborough CAMRA Beer Festival.

More than 24,000 people are expected to enjoy the five day festival which will take place on the Embankment from August 20.

Organisers say that this year’s festival is expected to be the largest in the United Kingdom.

The aerial image shows the site of the 45th annual Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment starting on August 20.

It will feature more than 300 different cask/key keg beers from 176 different breweries – and which organisers say should guarantee something appealing to everyone’s taste.

More than 300 members of staff will also be on hand during the 45th festival to ensure no one is kept waiting for their choice of drink.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Besides the Cask Ale range, we will be featuring our World Beer Bar, Key Keg Bar and Cider Bar.

“It’s not all just about the beer though, the extremely popular Gin and Wine bars will be stocking a range of unique and specialist gins, alongside still and sparkling grape wines from some of the amazing vineyards we have right here in the UK.

“Reasonably priced soft drinks and water will be available at the Escape Bar for those preferring not to drink alcohol.”

The festival will also feature live entertainment every evening and Friday and Saturday afternoons and a wide choice of food vendors.

There will be a ‘Beer Garden’ which will feature plenty of outside picnic-table style seating ensuring a family friendly atmosphere during lunchtimes or early evenings. Dogs, on leads, are welcome.

There will also be a fairground at the back of the festival.

How do I buy a ticket?

Non-CAMRA members can avoid the queues and purchase advance tickets by visit the festival website here.

Then just present your ticket, (paper or electronic) for scanning as you enter the site.

Dates and times of the festival

The festival starts on August 20 from 5.30pm to 11pm.

From August 21 to August 24, opening times are noon to 11pm daily.

For more details visit the festival website here or visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PeterboroughBeerFestival