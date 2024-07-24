Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A-maze-ing fun to be had this summer at popular Leicestershire landmark

One of our region’s most recognisable landmarks has had a timely makeover in time for the Paris Olympics.

Wistow Maze in Leicestershire – which has a new theme every year – has, rather appropriately, gone with a track and field vibe this summer.

Seen from the air, the enormous maze has been designed to look like a javelin thrower.

Wistow Maze has been designed with an Olympic theme this year.

Wistow’s owners believe that, along with giving visitors the chance to join in with patriotic fervour, the sports theme will allow them to exercise both their mind and body along the way:

“As well as being a celebration of one of the world’s biggest sporting competitions, this year the Wistow Maze really has the winning combination of fun and learning, ” said owner Diana Brooks.

With three miles of pathways, it is evident visitors will benefit from a good physical workout as they navigate their way around the giant eight-acre maize maze.

However, it is the addition of 12 quiz boards, all designed to test maze-runners’ knowledge of Olympic host nations and their iconic landmarks, which is likely to challenge visitors’ mental fitness.

With its high-level bridges and towers, and almost endless opportunities to get deliberately lost, it’s easy to see why Wistow Maze remains a top draw for families every summer holidays.

Indeed, the much-loved attraction is a winner of Leicestershire’s “Best Visitor Attraction’, pulling in more than 20,000 visitors every year.

However, it’s also worth noting that, along with its main attraction, Wistow is also home to a number of mini mazes, as well as a selection of fun games in the Activity Funyard.

And lets not forget the Wistow Rural Centre which sits directly opposite the maze. While the charming model village here is the perennial draw for most, the centre also has a café, garden centre and numerous shops on hand to entertain visitors of all ages.

So what happens to the maze when the summer ends and autumn starts to bite?

Well, at the end of the season, the maze is harvested for cattle fodder and then redesigned the following spring using GPS satellite technology.

A-maze-ing!