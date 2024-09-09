Thousands of residents and visitors turned out for this year’s Whittlesey Festival over the weekend.

The eagerly anticipated annual event – which has been held since 2008 – took place on Sunday September 8.

Organised by volunteers who make up the committee for the Whittlesey Festival, the event showcased a mix of musicians and entertainers alongside a host of attractions and food and craft vendors.

The Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Alex Miscandlon had the honour of opening the festival, which was centred around St Mary's Church and Church Yard Green.

Families enjoyed an eclectic choice of musical performances throughout the day, with The Royal British Legion Band and Corp of Drums from Romford, The Louisiana Rhythm Kings Jazz Band and the Tri-County Pipes and Drums all taking it in turns to showcase their talents.

The Jez'O Comedy magic show proved hugely popular, as did the 150 pre-booked classic cars and vintage vehicles which took over the town’s central streets.

Averil Cosstick, administrator and advertising officer of The Whittlesey Festival explained why the festival continues to be such a big draw:

“This is one of the big events families can bring their children to over the year, so we stand as a vital part of the local community bringing relaxed fun and a festive atmosphere.”

Averil emphasised how the festival caters to the whole community by providing a low- to no-cost day out for the families.

“We aim for all the families in the town to have a wonderful day out, and being able to provide them with an array of exciting festivities is such an important goal,” she said.

Check out the fab shots in our gallery to see how the day went.

1 . Whittlesey Festival 2024 A lovely aerial view of the festival from St Mary's Church tower. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Whittlesey Festival 2024 The Peterborough Highland Pipe Band Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Whittlesey Festival 2024 As always, there were plenty of classic cars on show. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Whittlesey Festival 2024 The Royal British Legion Corps marching through the town centre. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales