Charles III: The first time God Save The King for Charles III is sung in Peterborough city centre
Crowd join Cathedral Choir in singing the national anthem
Scores of people joined in singing God Save The King in Peterborough city centre for the first time since Charles III was named as the new monarch.
The anthem was sung in Cathedral Square by the Cathedral Choir following the Proclamation of the new Sovereign.
A large crowd of people of all ages had gathered in the square to watch the ceremony, and they joined with civic dignitaries in singing the anthem.
Following the ceremony in the square, there was a Service of thanksgiving for the life of HM Queen Elizabeth II in Peterborough Cathedral, as the city remembers the country’s longest serving monarch.
Residents also continued to leave flowers at the Guildhall in memory of The Queen.
Areas have been designated for this at The Guildhall on Cathedral Square or in the Cathedral grounds.
People who leave flowers are kindly asked to remove any plastic wrapping from flowers before they are laid.