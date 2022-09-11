Scores of people joined in singing God Save The King in Peterborough city centre for the first time since Charles III was named as the new monarch.

The anthem was sung in Cathedral Square by the Cathedral Choir following the Proclamation of the new Sovereign.

A large crowd of people of all ages had gathered in the square to watch the ceremony, and they joined with civic dignitaries in singing the anthem.

The choir in Cathedral Square

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the ceremony in the square, there was a Service of thanksgiving for the life of HM Queen Elizabeth II in Peterborough Cathedral, as the city remembers the country’s longest serving monarch.

Residents also continued to leave flowers at the Guildhall in memory of The Queen.

Areas have been designated for this at The Guildhall on Cathedral Square or in the Cathedral grounds.

People who leave flowers are kindly asked to remove any plastic wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

Tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth II at the Guildhall