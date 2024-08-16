Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity says there were record numbers of homeless people seeking their support in July

Light Project Peterborough (LPP) is looking for people to take part in this year’s AEPG Great Eastern Run after becoming a charity partner of the event.

The partnership will enable LPP to offer runners a place in the 5km Fun Run or the Half Marathon at a discounted price of just £10. Registered participants will also receive a LPP running top/vest and water bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity says its mission is “to enable and equip the church and community to heal the broken hearted, set free the oppressed and bring good news to the poor”.

Some of the charity's staff who have already signed up, pictured training at the Ferry Meadows’ 5km Park Run.

A spokesperson explained: “LPP have been running various projects for those on the streets since 2015 and continue to raise awareness that no one in society should feel unsafe and alone. They are committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in Peterborough and offer a multi-agency approach to provide advice and support to those in need. The biggest project is the Garden House which first opened on October 8, 2018, and has become the first port of call for anyone experiencing homelessness in the city.

“In July 2024, there were record numbers (for a month period) at the Garden House with 309 people seeking support: making a combined total of 2,442 visits. Staff, volunteers and partner services are always on hand to provide the right support and care to each person who comes through the doors.

"The Garden House became a seven-day-a-week service in November 2023, which has had a positive impact on those the charity supports. However, to maintain this service every day, LPP looks to fundraising and support from the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Pettican (LPP CEO) commented: “We’re delighted to be a charity partner of the Great Eastern Run for the first time. I’m looking forward to taking part myself and I really hope people get behind us and show their support.”

A snapshot of last year's event.

By participating in the Great Eastern Run, runners will be helping to raise both funds and awareness of the work that LPP does. For more information about how to reserve your charity place, visit www.lightprojectpeterborough.org.uk/ger2024.