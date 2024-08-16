Charity urges runners to sign up for popular race to help the homeless in Peterborough
Light Project Peterborough (LPP) is looking for people to take part in this year’s AEPG Great Eastern Run after becoming a charity partner of the event.
The partnership will enable LPP to offer runners a place in the 5km Fun Run or the Half Marathon at a discounted price of just £10. Registered participants will also receive a LPP running top/vest and water bottle.
The charity says its mission is “to enable and equip the church and community to heal the broken hearted, set free the oppressed and bring good news to the poor”.
A spokesperson explained: “LPP have been running various projects for those on the streets since 2015 and continue to raise awareness that no one in society should feel unsafe and alone. They are committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in Peterborough and offer a multi-agency approach to provide advice and support to those in need. The biggest project is the Garden House which first opened on October 8, 2018, and has become the first port of call for anyone experiencing homelessness in the city.
“In July 2024, there were record numbers (for a month period) at the Garden House with 309 people seeking support: making a combined total of 2,442 visits. Staff, volunteers and partner services are always on hand to provide the right support and care to each person who comes through the doors.
"The Garden House became a seven-day-a-week service in November 2023, which has had a positive impact on those the charity supports. However, to maintain this service every day, LPP looks to fundraising and support from the community.”
Steven Pettican (LPP CEO) commented: “We’re delighted to be a charity partner of the Great Eastern Run for the first time. I’m looking forward to taking part myself and I really hope people get behind us and show their support.”
By participating in the Great Eastern Run, runners will be helping to raise both funds and awareness of the work that LPP does. For more information about how to reserve your charity place, visit www.lightprojectpeterborough.org.uk/ger2024.
