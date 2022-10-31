A football club chairman has said a charity match has funded “one years worth of money” for Peterborough City FC, after their changing rooms were destroyed by a blaze.

On 29 October, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow put on his football boots with a team of MPs and plucky volunteers to take on the local club for a fundraising match at the host side, Ringwood playing fields.

Peterborough City FC chose to give their first side a rest but instead played their medics, linesman and supporters for 60 minutes, thrashing Bristow’s side 8-3.

The game was hosted to raise money for the football club after it’s changing rooms were damaged in a suspected arson attack and most of the club’s equipment, which was stored inside, was also lost to the fire last December.

The fire at the building in Bretton Woods park, which was used by many sports teams, began in the early hours of December 6.

It damaged walls, the roof, as well as causing major damage inside with the changing rooms and toilets left scorched.

Since then, club chairman Stuart Cave has spent nearly £1,000 of his own money purchasing new football nets, training kits, corner flags and footballs, which were ruined, as the club wasn’t eligible for a grant.

The money from the match can’t refurbish the old changing rooms, as they’re owned by the council, but the cash will help Stuart recoup what he’s forked out so far.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” Stuart said. “The manager decided not to play the first team players because we did not want to go out and [show them up].

“Everyone involved in the club got a go at playing for 60 minutes, it was so much fun

“I played and I scored. It was my first game for seven years. We wanted to even it up a bit so we played most of our supporters and staff.”

“There were a good 100 people watching, there was a good turn out, I had to put rope out to keep people behind it on the side lines, it was a really nice atmosphere.”

The charity match was such a success, the team and Paul Bristow, who all ended up in the Oxcart Pub for a bite to eat, have spoken about making it an annual event and fun day.

Paul Bristow MP said: “A big thanks to my plucky team of volunteers who put in a great shift despite coming up short.

“Peterborough City are a great little club with some super lads. It was wonderful to raise £750 plus for them after they lost their changing rooms and equipment in an arson attack. This cash will really help them rebuild and pay for much of their season.”

Cambridgeshire Police have said the investigation into the suspected arson attack is pending further investigative opportunities and no arrests have been made.

1. Peterborough City FC v Paul Bristow XI Paul Bristow gets a red card. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Peterborough City FC v Paul Bristow XI The charity football match at Ringwood has raised about £750. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Peterborough City FC v Paul Bristow XI The first team rested at the side lines while the club's trusty supporters stepped in to play. Photo: Peterborough

4. Peterborough City FC v Paul Bristow XI Paul Bristow's side lost 8-3 to Peterborough City FC. Photo: David Lowndes