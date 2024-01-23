Charity football match held in honour of Peterborough teenager who died after battle with cancer
Friends and family came together to celebrate the life of a Peterborough teenager at a charity football match
McKenzie Hallam – known as Kenzie – was just 18 when he passed away earlier this month. He was diagnosed with non Hodgkins lymphoma and Burkitts lymphoma aged just 16 – but had recently been in remission, after months of intensive chemotherapy.
On Sunday, his loved ones were at Yaxley FC for a series of special charity matches.
A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Kenzie’s family following his death.
A total of three matches were played, with scores of people turning up to support the cause, despite the wind and rain brought by Storm Isha.
Following the matches, flares were let off, and balloons released, in memory of Kenzie.
To donate to the fundraising campaign, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lucinda-bent