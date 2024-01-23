Charity football match held in honour of Peterborough teenager who died after battle with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friends and family came together to celebrate the life of a Peterborough teenager at a charity football match

McKenzie Hallam – known as Kenzie – was just 18 when he passed away earlier this month. He was diagnosed with non Hodgkins lymphoma and Burkitts lymphoma aged just 16 – but had recently been in remission, after months of intensive chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, his loved ones were at Yaxley FC for a series of special charity matches.

Teams that took part in the match in honour of Kenzie (inset)

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help Kenzie’s family following his death.

A total of three matches were played, with scores of people turning up to support the cause, despite the wind and rain brought by Storm Isha.

Following the matches, flares were let off, and balloons released, in memory of Kenzie.