Charity donates £3,000 of free school uniform as all Peterborough parents invited to collect
The uniform, donated by Family Voice, will be free for all Peterborough parents and carers to collect at the Ortongate Sports Bar on Wednesday, September 10, from 12pm until 3pm.
Orton Waterville councillor Kirsty Knight said: “As a mother of three, I understand how challenging the cost of school uniforms can be for families, especially during the current financial climate.
“A massive thank you goes to Family Voice for this incredible act of kindness, which will make a real difference to parents and children in our community.”
Family Voice is a local registered charity which aims to improve services in all areas of the lives of children and young people with disabilities or additional needs.
Cllr Knight is looking for some volunteers to help unpack, fold and sort the unbranded uniform so it is ready for families to collect on the day.
She added: “I would also like to thank Lloyd, the owner of Ortongate Sports Bar, for kindly donating the space to host this initiative. His generosity ensures that families in our community can access this support.
“This is about helping parents who are struggling with the costs of essential items for their children. I encourage anyone in need to come along and make use of this opportunity.”
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said it was “such a good project” and took to social media to thank everyone involved.