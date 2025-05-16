Charity bringing Peterborough's diverse communities together marks a new milestone

“We all share the goal of making this city a welcoming home for everyone”

A milestone has been celebrated by a charity supporting diverse community leaders and grassroots champions in Peterborough.

Community Champions Alliance (CCA) marked its second anniversary at The Grange Venue in the city on May 7.

Two years ago, CCA launched with a bold vision to “empower local leaders, amplify unheard voices, and build a connected support system across the city”.

Community Champions Alliance (CCA) at their anniversary event.

Chair, Gillian Beasley OBE DL, said: “CCA has brought communities together, strengthened cohesion across the city, and created opportunities to solve problems collaboratively..

“Our members have made a real contribution to Peterborough. We all share the goal of making this city a welcoming home for everyone.”

Gillian also pointed to the organisation’s research and engagement work, including a city-wide survey of community leaders, a skills and needs analysis, and a comprehensive mapping exercise. Her message reaffirmed CCA’s ongoing commitment to unity, inclusion, and community empowerment.

Founder and Trustee Faustina Yang reaffirmed the Alliance's dedication to nurturing and supporting its champions. “You, our Champions, are the reason we’ve come this far. Your leadership, resilience, and drive to serve others are what this Alliance is built upon,” she said. “Let’s continue to rise - together. Let’s continue to build - together. And let’s keep proving that when community leaders are empowered, the impact ripples across generations. Thank you all - for your belief, your time, and your unwavering support. Here’s to a future of shared leadership, sustainable growth, and stronger communities.”

Faustina also emphasised the importance of strengthening foundations, listening and learning, expanding partnerships, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Trustee Ian Jackson expressed heartfelt thanks to all community and charity leaders for their dedication to improving lives in Peterborough. He acknowledged the Big Lottery for its initial funding support and extended gratitude to partners, guests, and supporters. He thanked organisations including PCVS, Peterborough City Council, Allia, Peterborough Citizens, and Paul Stainton for their work in skills mapping and training. Venue support from IEG, Notcutts Garden Centre, AEPG, The Lettings Hub, and The Grange Venue was also recognised.

“Members have told us they feel stronger, more connected, and supported,” Ian noted. “That’s the impact of this Alliance - empowering leaders and fostering collaboration.” He also acknowledged the trustees as “the driving force moving the Alliance forward.”

Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, spoke of the importance of local leadership and learning from grassroots stories: “There is incredible passion and determination here to make Peterborough a better place to live,” he said. “The social impact we can deliver through working together is huge. We need strong partnerships between community leaders, charities, businesses, and policymakers to drive meaningful change and maximise impact.”

The Hon. Frances Stanley DL, High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, praised the strength of community bonds and the importance of cohesion: “Peterborough is such a diversity-rich place in so many ways. I’ve learnt so much from many of you, first-hand, about cohesion. Champions and leaders here have formed strong bonds that ripple through the wider community.

"With so many terrifying things happening in the world, we need cohesion at the highest levels - led by all of you - to give people confidence and reassurance. It’s vital that communities feel listened to, not just spoken about. I will be back to Peterborough soon.”

Dr Jaspal Singh Deputy Lord Lieutenant, shared a personal and heartfelt message: “This is a special group, and I feel a special connection with Community Champions, going back several years. Under the leadership of Gillian and Mr Chapman, I even remember getting a COVID jab with a smile saying it doesn’t hurt — get one! We are living in a time when unity is essential. We need this Alliance - for cohesion, regardless of culture, faith, or colour. It is more necessary now than ever. You turn on the television and see anti-cohesion everywhere. But what we need is togetherness - drawing strength and support from passionate individuals and groups to promote cohesion and peace.”

Iveta Suna, representing the Latvian Community Association in the UK, said: “Thanks to you for all you do. I'm deeply grateful to be among such an inspiring group of people. Over the past two years, I’ve felt truly supported by this community -a network of people who understand what it means to lead small charities and grassroots groups. Leadership doesn’t mean doing everything alone. It means building bridges, sharing what we can, and lifting each other up.

“We are not just running organisations - we are shaping a culture of care, resilience, and mutual support. Together, we show what’s possible when collaboration replaces competition, and generosity becomes our shared language. Let’s keep inspiring each other. Let’s keep leading by example. And let’s keep showing our communities what it looks like to truly show up for one another.”