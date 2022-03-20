Charity boxing match raises funds for Peterborough Down Syndrome Association

Y5 White Collar Boxing Promotor Masoom Ajaib with volunteers from Unspoken charity with youngsters from the Peterborough Down Syndrome Group at a boxing show at Spalding where funds were raised for the Peterborough Group.

The boxing match took place at the Springfield Event Centre at the end of last month and the £330 that was raised has now been presented to the association that non-profit charitable organization that provides support, advice and social activities to a number of families and individuals living in Peterborough, Whittlesey, Stamford, the Deepings, Crowland and Spalding areas – and everywhere in between.

The event was organised by Masoom Waj Ajaib of Y5 promotions and featured prominent Peterborough fundraiser Atiq Rehman, who is a member of the Children of Adam charity in the city and has also founded his own motivational speaking enterprise called Unspoken Word, fought Rhys Brower.

Rhys was victorious by way of first round knockout.

Atiq said: “Thank you to Laura Tilly for introducing us to the world of Down syndrome and letting us be a part of this project.

“Also big thanks go to The Lounge Peterborough and Love to Dance for the sponsoring the fight.”