Charity appeals for fundraising help to replace minibus used to help outer Peterborough villages.

CARESCO are fundraising for a new community minibus.

CARESCO first purchased their community minibus back in 2019 to help give their Green End Day club members a way to get to the centre.

The transport has been a ‘lifesaver’ and ‘crucial’ in providing services by the charity and has since been used to deliver meals on Christmas Day to the elderly in the community, collect donations for their foodbank and take members on day trips and go shopping.

The bus is now 15 years old and after many repairs and failed MOT’s the need for a new minibus is ‘greater than ever’ for the charity.

General Manager, Emma Flanz said: “Our minibus allows us more flexibility and freedom for the services we provide to our community. Unfortunately, we are coming across some mechanical problems with our current bus which is proving to be logistically difficult for us to continue to run. This fundraising incentive is particularly important and prevalent and we would welcome any additional help from the community to help us reach our target.”

Any help towards their goal would be ‘greatly appreciated’ by the charity.

So far, the community have raised £6,050 of their £10,000 target for a new minibus.

To donate click here.