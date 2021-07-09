Channel 4 begin search for homes for rescue dogs in Peterborough as part of TV series

Suzie, one of the dogs available for adoption at Wood Green. (Photo: Wood Green).

The channel is in the process of making a new series of popular series The Dog House.

The series is made with Wood Green, The Animals Charity, who specialise in matching their rescue dogs with would-be owners.

The show, filmed at the charity’s Godmanchester base, follows the whole process, getting to know the characters and histories of the rescue dogs, an array of people from different walks of life and watches the beginnings of brand-new relationships between them.

A spokesperson for Five Mile Films, who produce the show, said: “In previous series, we found that there were many reasons people might be considering bringing a dog into their life – loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise, to live in the moment more, to name a few.

“We are currently searching for people who are thinking about rehoming a rescue dog, and who would be up for sharing their various reasons for doing so.”