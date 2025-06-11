Changes to Peterborough dentist expansion plans approved despite objections

Changes to plans for the expansion of a dentist in Newborough have been approved despite a number of objections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans were approved in 2023 to erect a two-storey rear extension at the Newborough dental practice on School Road, which will be integrated into the existing building.

The applicant, One Dental, claimed the extension was necessary to “meet the continuing demands of the community” and to “accommodate the technical support facilities required of an expanding business”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has already begun on the extension, but a part-retrospective application was submitted this year which sought permission to make material amendments to the approved application.

One Dental on School Road, Newborough Photo: Google

These changes included things such as a larger waiting area, changes to windows, increased building height by 10cm, and the removal of one parking space from six to five.

The applicant stated: “The modifications have been carefully considered to enhance operational efficiency, accessibility, and construction feasibility without deviating significantly from the original approval.”

Objections to the fresh plans were made by four residents, ward councillor Mark Ormston, Peterborough Highways Services, and Newborough and Borough Fen Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish council noted issues concerning the height of the extension, which it claimed was “overlooking neighbouring properties and blocking natural light”. It also claimed the reduced car park size would “cause further issues with parking in the area”.

Highways services also cited parking provision and highway concerns as a reason for objection, points echoed by Cllr Ormston.

Despite the objections, planners approved the amendments, noting that the public benefit of having an increased dental service for residents would outweigh the harm.

A case officer report stated: “Although the revised extension now removes a parking space from the extant permission which would be down to five car parking spaces, the site location has not changed and there is still a need for further dental service to serve the immediate and surrounding area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added that the new height of the extension would “not be considered detrimental to the public realm”.

According to plans, the extension will provide additional specialist equipment to complement the existing care facilities and enable the existing facilities and layout to be upgraded and modernized.

The ground floor extension will accommodate the new reception area, office and consulting room, while the first floor will accommodate a new staff room and facilities, consultation room and replacement staircase.

Internal alterations will also enable the provision of a compliant disabled person’s toilet on the ground floor and upgrade of the first floor toilet.