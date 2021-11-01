Chair of Peterborough ladies group that has raised more than £1 million for charity retires after 25 years

Retiring Chair Annette Beeton, who has helped to raise almost £1.1million pounds for cancer research (front right) with (front left) the incoming chairman Ann Hanson at the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies AGM at the William Cecil Hotel, Stamford EMN-211026-140831009

The chairman of The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for a quarter of a century has seen the group grow from holding lunches in one another’s homes to arranging large-scale fundraising events across the area, including in The Great Hall at Burghley House.

On Tuesday, Annette attended the group’s annual general meeting at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford, where she formally retired as chairman.

As she was presented with a bouquet of roses and lilies, new chairman Ann Hanson said: “We would like to thank you so much for your hard work and dedication through the years. You will be a hard act to follow but I will do my best.”

Annette, a former theatre sister who began her nursing career in the North East, said: “I could not have been a good chairman without a lot of good members of this group supporting me. That is how we got to where we are - and we will keep going.”

Since forming in 1974, The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies group has raised a total of £1,088,880 towards research into cancer, and played a vital role in funding the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre.

Based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the centre accommodates about 100 research staff involved in clinical trials and studies of new cancer treatments.

Looking back on her involvement in the lunch club, Annette said: “I joined 30 years ago and became chairman five years later.

“We have been fortunate to have some very good people involved along the way, including Lady Victoria Leatham who let us use Burghley House for events at no charge to us.”

Annette added that she was pleased to hand over to new chairman Ann and “stand back” from the duties of the role. Annette has been made a ‘life president’ of the group and will continue to support its events and fundraising.

The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies group is holding a Christmas Fair from 10am to noon on Saturday, November 6, at Deeping Sports and Social Club, Outgang Road, off Towngate East, Market Deeping.