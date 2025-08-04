Ceremony gets construction work underway on £1million homes development in Peterborough

Construction work has started on a £1 million ‘affordable homes’ project in Peterborough.

The project involves the construction of four ‘affordable homes’ at The Crescent in Orton Longueville.

The homes are being built for Peterborough-based Cross Keys Homes and construction got underway with a ground-breaking ceremony.

The £1million scheme, which has received over £300,000 grant funding from Homes England will provide two pairs of semi-detached homes consisting of two affordable rented and two shared ownership properties.

Cross Keys Homes' assistant director of development, Nigel Lomax, was joined on site by CKH's Development Manager, Jack Bass, together with Seagate Homes’ Managing Director, Adam Murfet, and Technical Director, Lee Russell, and Technical Coordinator, David Laidler.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Seagate Homes to develop this land into much needed affordable homes.

“While small in scale, this development represents a significant improvement in the area replacing an outdated and inadequate facility previously on site with high-quality, affordable homes that makes best use of the space, and will help provide long-term homes for the families that move into them.” Adam Murfet, managing director of Seagate Homes, said: “We are proud to again be working with Cross Keys Homes on this project in Peterborough.

"Building high quality, affordable homes is something we are passionate about, and this partnership helps to meet local housing needs while contributing to a thriving community.”

The new homes are expected to be ready for residents to move into them from spring next year.