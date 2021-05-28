Celebrations mark 85 years of the Peterborough Lido

The Lido was first officially opened on May 28 1936 by the then mayor, cllr Arthur Mellows.

Today, the new Mayor of Peterborough, cllr Stephen Lane, along with mayoress Margaret Lane and the new leader of the council, cllr Wayne Fitzgerald took a trip to the historic pool to celebrate the special anniversary.

The Mayor enjoyed a chat with lifeguards and some Lido regulars over a slice of birthday cake.

Last year was the first time the Lido had remained closed for a year, as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Peterborough Lido opened earlier than usual this year and is now operating its full summer season timetable through to mid-September. Open daily between 9.30am and 6.00pm, the heated pool is currently around 25 degrees.

The team from Vivacity are hoping that the pool will be full during half term as families can come and enjoy the warm waters and enjoy refreshments in the café, they are reminding customers to book online at https://vivacity.org/

