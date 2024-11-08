Celebrations for Peterborough's Nene Park Trust after securing ​gold employer award

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST
Trust secures accreditation for second time

​Peterborough’s Nene Park Trust is celebrating after securing a prestigious ‘best employer’ accolade.

Most Popular

The Trust, which is based at Ham Farm House, Ham Lane, has just been awarded gold-level Investors in People accreditation for the second time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accreditation comes after a survey of staff found that 99 percent stated they were ‘proud’ to work for the Trust.

Some of the team at the Nene Park Trust in Peterboroughplaceholder image
Some of the team at the Nene Park Trust in Peterborough

And 93 percent of staff also stated they agreed the Trust was a ‘great place’ to work.

Selina Wilson, Head of People for Nene Park Trust said: “Our employees are at the heart of our success, and we’re proud to have achieved gold-level Investors in People accreditation once again.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a workplace where talent can thrive—from recruitment and on-boarding to professional growth and collaboration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: "With an inspiring team and an obviously fantastic office location, we are dedicated to being a great place to work, learn, and grow.”

A spokesperson added: “This accreditation too is also testament to the Trust’s dedication to its employees, nurturing them from the point of recruitment through to ongoing training and development opportunities.

She said that only the top 17 percent of employers in the UK were recognised with a Gold Investors in People accreditation.

Nene Park Trust has also been named as a finalist in The Employer of the Year category in the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024, which takes place on November 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Trust is also a finalist for the Social Enterprise of the Year category at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 for its new community plant nursery on the edge of Ferry Meadows.

Related topics:The TrustInvestorsPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice