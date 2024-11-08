Trust secures accreditation for second time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Peterborough’s Nene Park Trust is celebrating after securing a prestigious ‘best employer’ accolade.

​The Trust, which is based at Ham Farm House, Ham Lane, has just been awarded gold-level Investors in People accreditation for the second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accreditation comes after a survey of staff found that 99 percent stated they were ‘proud’ to work for the Trust.

Some of the team at the Nene Park Trust in Peterborough

And 93 percent of staff also stated they agreed the Trust was a ‘great place’ to work.

Selina Wilson, Head of People for Nene Park Trust said: “Our employees are at the heart of our success, and we’re proud to have achieved gold-level Investors in People accreditation once again.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering a workplace where talent can thrive—from recruitment and on-boarding to professional growth and collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "With an inspiring team and an obviously fantastic office location, we are dedicated to being a great place to work, learn, and grow.”

A spokesperson added: “This accreditation too is also testament to the Trust’s dedication to its employees, nurturing them from the point of recruitment through to ongoing training and development opportunities.

She said that only the top 17 percent of employers in the UK were recognised with a Gold Investors in People accreditation.

Nene Park Trust has also been named as a finalist in The Employer of the Year category in the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024, which takes place on November 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust is also a finalist for the Social Enterprise of the Year category at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024 for its new community plant nursery on the edge of Ferry Meadows.