St Michael's Church School Inclusion Lead Stephanie Hibbitt with the Q mark inclusion award.

St Michael’s Church School in Cardea has successfully been reaccredited with the Inclusion Quality Mark Award for its commitment to inclusive education.

The school has said that it is so inclusive as every child and adult matters and there are equal opportunities for all children regardless of their age, gender, ethnicity, attainment or background.

The school first received the award in 2019 and has now been reaccredited for a further three years; making St Michael’s still the only primary school in Peterborough to have the award.

Stephanie Hibbitt, Assistant Head Teacher and SENDCo said: “At St Michael’s Church School we are passionate about enabling all our children to reach their full potential both academically and socially, no matter their circumstances.

"Each child should have the same start in life and have access to everything they need to flourish and achieve throughout their time in our school. In addition, we support our staff with their professional development to enable them to train in areas of interest to enhance the support they deliver to our children.”

“Being an inclusive school is very important to us and achieving the award again shows how serious we are in supporting all of our children and families. It demonstrates our dedication and hard work of our children and staff.

