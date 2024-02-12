Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Staff at Amazon in Peterborough have been celebrating what bosses say has been a ‘successful’ year.

​The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Peterborough, which employs about 1,000 people, celebrated in style at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff were treated to the celebration after a year that involved workplace and community successes at the fulfilment centre in Kingston Park. At the party, guests enjoyed a DJ, caricature artist and a 360 photo booth.

Celebrating in style - Peterborough Amazon staff at their party held at the Holiday Inn in Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Tomislav Batinic, Amazon in Peterborough’s site leader, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends.

"The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Peterborough for all the effort given over the previous 12 months.

"We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Peterborough and beyond in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the year include partnering with the charity Embrace, providing Christmas gifts for more than 500 children in the Peterborough area as well as packing and delivering 500 play kits for children with cancer at two hospitals.

Staff also linked up with a number of Peterborough schools to provide opportunities for site tours as well as attending school job fairs to highlight opportunities to join Amazon.