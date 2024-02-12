Celebration party for Amazon staff in Peterborough to celebrate successful year
Staff at Amazon in Peterborough have been celebrating what bosses say has been a ‘successful’ year.
The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Peterborough, which employs about 1,000 people, celebrated in style at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood.
Staff were treated to the celebration after a year that involved workplace and community successes at the fulfilment centre in Kingston Park. At the party, guests enjoyed a DJ, caricature artist and a 360 photo booth.
Tomislav Batinic, Amazon in Peterborough’s site leader, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends.
"The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Peterborough for all the effort given over the previous 12 months.
"We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Peterborough and beyond in 2024.”
Highlights of the year include partnering with the charity Embrace, providing Christmas gifts for more than 500 children in the Peterborough area as well as packing and delivering 500 play kits for children with cancer at two hospitals.
Staff also linked up with a number of Peterborough schools to provide opportunities for site tours as well as attending school job fairs to highlight opportunities to join Amazon.
Employee Tatyana Markova said: “I had a great night celebrating 2023’s achievements and am looking forward to getting stuck into the year ahead.”