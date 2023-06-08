Celebrate the best in business with the launch of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023
It is time to get those entries into the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023.
The region’s premier business awards are bigger than ever before as we celebrate the success of our companies of all sizes and types.
Anyone can make a nomination - it can be your own company or employer, or just your favourite business.
Nominations are sought for 13 categories that showcase endeavour and enterprise.
The deadline for entries is August 31 after which the judging panel will meet before the finalists are announced in November.
The awards ceremony will take place on November 23 at a Black Tie gala dinner at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough, with a drinks reception followed by a three course sit down dinner.
Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “Since the 2022 awards held last November, there have been far too many negative comments on the British Economy from politicians and The Bank of England.
"My personal belief talking to businesses in The Greater Peterborough Area is that there are many Companies bucking the trend, and have inspiring stories to tell.
"When businesses are shortlisted for the Peterborough Telegraph Awards, it is an excellent way of showing their achievements to the rest of the world, and many companies who win awards use this as a marketing tool in many ways, including on web sites, emails and stationery.
"It also gives the employees a feel good factor, knowing the high regard there is for their employer.
"I strongly urge any companies with achievements in any of the categories to enter and see the benefits of being shortlisted for the awards which are presented at a Gala Evening in November 2023.”
A spokesperson from Inspire Education Group, the awards’ headline sponsor, said “We are proud to be the headline sponsor of this year's prestigious Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards.
“As a leading institution in the education sector, we recognise the immense value of celebrating excellence and innovation in the business community.
“At Inspire Education Group, we seek to transform the lives of those in our communities through inspirational education and training.
"By sponsoring this esteemed event, we aim to showcase our commitment to supporting businesses that demonstrate outstanding achievements and contribution to the social and economic prosperity, growth and aspiration of our local economy.
“Through our sponsorship, we hope to encourage and motivate entrepreneurs, industry leaders and business professionals to continue pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and pursuing excellence.
“We extend our warmest congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to applauding their accomplishments during the awards ceremony.”
The award categories are:
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - sponsored by Hegarty Solicitors
Best New Business/Start Up
Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Yours Clothing
Customer Service - sponsored by Moore
Medium Business of the year - sponsored by Associate Sponsor Azets
Business in the Community
Business Person of the year - sponsored by Peterborough City Council & Opportunity Peterborough
Large Business of the Year - sponsored by Headline Sponsor Inspire Education Group
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service )
Employer of the Year
Digital/ Tech Company of the Year
Sustainability Award
Business Contribution Award - sponsored by Sports Ground Development
How do I enter?
To enter the awards please www.peterboroughbusinessawards.co.uk
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, please contact Linda Pritchard on 07837308942
Thank you to our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group
Associate Sponsor: Azets
Peterborough City Council
Opportunity Peterborough
Moore
Hegarty Solicitors
Sports Ground Development
Yours Clothing
Drinks Reception Sponsor: Kamarin Computers
Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House
Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Thank you to our judges:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Colleen Gostick
Paul Simmons
Steven Brown
Tony Barker
Trevor Gibson
Tracey Richardson