June is national ‘Adopt a Cat Month’ – raising awareness of our feline friends who are looking for a place to call home.

Woodgreen pets charity and the RSPCA work tirelessly to improve the welfare of pets – and each week the Peterborough Telegraph aims to shed light on animals in need.

Woodgreen’s Snowden Cat Care Centre and the RSPCA’s Block Fen Animal Centre, which are both based in Cambridgeshire, are dedicated to providing safe shelter, specialist care and rehoming as many pets as possible each year.

This newspaper has compiled a list of 15 cats in Woodgreen and the RSPCA’s care in need of a new home – could you offer any of the cats in the following images their forever home?

1. Bee Bee Bee Bee is an eight-year-old male domestic longhair crossbreed Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2. Sunshine Sunshine is a ten-year-old female domestic longhair crossbreed Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3. Pierre Pierre is an eight-year-old male domestic longhair crossbreed Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4. Ruby Ruby is an eight-year-old female domestic longhair crossbreed Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales