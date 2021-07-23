Cathedral’s appeal for storage help is resolved by Peterborough company

The storage units are delivered to Peterborough Cathedral.

Skilled staff at PKB Trade, in Wainman Road, have constructed a row of new storage units for the historic cathedral’s new maintenance operative.

Shane Forsyth, the firm’s managing director, said: “The cathedral asked if we could help to create more storage space and we were delighted to do so.

“We have made nine storage cupboards - equivalent to two-and-a-half days work and worth £2,000- as a gift.”

A cathedral spokesperson said: “We received a very helpful donation of kitchen units from PKB Trade.

“This is to help equip our new Cathedral Maintenance workshop.

“Earlier this year we appointed a full time Cathedral Maintenance Operative, who is now picking up a lot of the routine maintenance work that previously had to be outsourced.

“As we have not had such a post before, this means that we are setting up a workshop from scratch and this donation is a great help in that process.

She added: “The role covers some of the properties rented out by the cathedral around the Precincts, as well as some work in the cathedral itself.