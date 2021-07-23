Cathedral’s appeal for storage help is resolved by Peterborough company
Craftsmen at a kitchen and bedrooms maker have used their talents to answer a plea for help from Peterborough Cathedral.
Skilled staff at PKB Trade, in Wainman Road, have constructed a row of new storage units for the historic cathedral’s new maintenance operative.
Shane Forsyth, the firm’s managing director, said: “The cathedral asked if we could help to create more storage space and we were delighted to do so.
“We have made nine storage cupboards - equivalent to two-and-a-half days work and worth £2,000- as a gift.”
A cathedral spokesperson said: “We received a very helpful donation of kitchen units from PKB Trade.
“This is to help equip our new Cathedral Maintenance workshop.
“Earlier this year we appointed a full time Cathedral Maintenance Operative, who is now picking up a lot of the routine maintenance work that previously had to be outsourced.
“As we have not had such a post before, this means that we are setting up a workshop from scratch and this donation is a great help in that process.
She added: “The role covers some of the properties rented out by the cathedral around the Precincts, as well as some work in the cathedral itself.
“It can cover anything from general plumbing work, light joinery and carpentry, small plaster repairs, painting and decorating, routine maintenance inspections and preventative work.”