Cathedral volunteers praised for their 'incredible efforts' and 'kindness of spirit'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers gave 2,935 hours of service during this summer’s ‘Monsters of the Sea’ exhibition alone

The hard work of volunteers working at Peterborough Cathedral is being put in the spotlight.

The Cathedral says it wishes to “acknowledge and honour the extraordinary commitment and invaluable contribution” of its army of volunteers – who, over the last 12 months, have collectively dedicated 13,397 hours of their time to support its various operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the Cathedral were to pay for these services at the national minimum wage, it says the estimated cost would be “approximately £130,935.26”.

Two of the volunteers pictured during the Cathedral's Monsters of the Sea exhibition.

Paul Stainton, Marketing & Communications manager at the Cathedral says the volunteers' efforts in the past year have been incredible: “Without the selfless dedication of their time and effort the Cathedral would simply have to stop doing much of what we do. Our volunteers come from all walks of life and from all age groups but one thing that they all have in common is a kindness of spirit, something which never ceases to amaze me.”

Among the notable contributions from the volunteers is the support provided for the amazing ‘Monsters of the Sea’ exhibition this summer. Volunteers have filled 728 slots on the rota over a span of 7 weeks, totaling 2,935 hours of service. This underscores the dedication of the 101 volunteers who have tirelessly worked to ensure the success and smooth operation of the exhibition and welcome over 20,000 people so far.

The Cathedral extends its heartfelt gratitude to each volunteer for their amazing efforts and commitment, which have significantly enhanced the visitor experience and helped in maintaining the Cathedral's vibrant community presence.

To learn more about volunteering at the Cathedral, contact [email protected]