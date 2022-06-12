The Cathedral Cycle Relay riders in 2021.

The 50-mile route from Peterborough to Leicester is just one section of the relay, which takes a baton around all 42 English cathedrals via the Cathedrals’ Cycle Route. It’s a journey of nearly 2000 miles which began this week (June 6) at Newcastle Cathedral.

The baton will arrive in Peterborough from Ely Cathedral on the afternoon of Thursday July 7 and the Peterborough cyclists will leave for Leicester at 9.30am on July 8

Riders have the option of cycling just as far as Stamford (14 miles) or Oakham (28 miles) and returning by train, or they can cycle the whole route to Leicester, from where there is the option to return to Peterborough by train. Cyclists can also join the team at Stamford or Oakham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peterborough cyclists are raising money for Light Project Peterborough, the charity whose Garden House project supporting the homeless is located within the Cathedral Precincts. You can sponsor the cyclists via the JustGiving page set up by Henry Laprun, the Cathedral volunteer and keen cyclist who is leading the team.

The link is: www.justgiving.com/LightProjectPeterborough-CCR2022.

The Cathedrals’ Cycle Route was launched during Bike Week in 2021 as a way of encouraging cycling for health and well-being, fundraising and pilgrimage to cathedrals. It is a unique partnership between the Association of English Cathedrals and Cycling UK, with the support of Sustrans, the British Pilgrimage Trust and Northumbria University. Since it was launched around 400 cyclists have tackled sections of the route.

Henry Laprun said: “Last year we cycled from Peterborough to Ely and it was great fun, so I am looking forward to cycling to Leicester this year. There may be a few more hills to negotiate but it is a beautiful route so I would encourage you to join me and cycle for this very good cause.”

Steve Pettican, CEO of Light Project Peterborough, added: “As a keen cyclist myself I think the Cathedrals Cycle Route is a fantastic idea and we really appreciate the Peterborough team’s decision to raise money for our work again this year.”