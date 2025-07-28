Cat Crisis: Influx of stray and abandoned kittens now at 'crisis point' in Peterborough

Calls for an urgent overhaul to government legislation have been made following a surge of abandoned kittens and stray cats in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue is of particular concern for the rescue centres and their volunteers who have to deal with the fallout of careless breeding and owners not neutering their pets.

"Crisis is the word,” said Daphne Wilson, trustee of Peterborough Cat Rescue. “In my 48 years of rescue I have ever known it so bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I actually just want to cry. We have 60 cats and kittens with us and not a single one reserved.”

Some of the kittens taken in by Peterborough Cat Rescue

Daphne revealed that she and volunteers face heartbreak every day by having to turn down requests to take in up to 25 cats and kittens each day.

"Peterborough needs another 10 rescue centres really, “ she says. “There is just simply not enough to cope with demand and it doesn’t feel like there is any support out there. It is the same at other rescue centres up and down the country.”

Daphne explained the main issue is cat owners not neutering their pets, and the lack of understanding and foresight of those buying kittens from unscrupulous breeders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The situation is beyond crisis point and we are all overwhelmed,” she explains. “I won't apologise for a bereft young stray mum who gave birth outside and none of her three babies survived – all due to an irresponsible owner not neutering their cat.

Peterborough Cat Rescue says the demand for spaces at its rescue centre has reached 48-year high

"We have about 25-30 stray cats on a waiting list to come into us. It’s heart-breaking. It’s a time of the year when male cats are fighting and presenting with painful abscesses, but we have no space for them.

"People are happy to take a kitten in, but they don’t think about the expense needed to look after one. Having a cat spayed costs around £135 now, but I always say if you can’t afford that now, how can you afford to look after them over their lifetime?”

Since sharing the news via social media that they are full to capacity and struggling to cope with demand, residents in Peterborough have responded by calling for a change to government legislation to get a grip on the problem that is sweeping the UK – not just Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote on their Facebook page: “We need to bring in animal licences, enforce spaying unless you can get a breeding licence. The whole system needs an overhaul, it’s ridiculous that it’s got this far!”

Another commented: “Maybe it's time to bring in a law, spay and neuter your cats and if you don't you get a fine – just like with the microchip law.”

A third added: “This breaks my heart. You all do an amazing job and if people just took responsibility for neutering it wouldn’t be so hard.”

Others called for an online petition to be set up.

"People often don’t realise that cats we take in have to be seen by vets, with health and dental checks, vaccinations and neutering,” said Daphne. “This all costs money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you buy a kitten from some person on Facebook, you don’t know what you’re going to get – and you are simply contributing to the problem by encouraging unscrupulous breeding.”

Asked how people in Peterborough could help, Daphne said: “Please neuter your cats if you haven’t already. Kittens can get pregnant at just four months-old, and some don’t survive their pregnancies.

"We also desperately need more foster carers in the Peterborough area, and donations of food and other supplies. Any help with be hugely appreciated.”

To support Peterborough Cat Rescue visit their website, where you can make a donation and find out about fostering or fundraising. Alternatively, visit their Facebook page.