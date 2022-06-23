Mr Bojangles, Pickles and Tiger Khan are among 11 cats currently in the care of Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough who are hoping to find their forever homes.

Woodgreen Pets Charity works tirelessly to provide safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity's vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and the charity rehabilitates and rehomes around 3,500 pets each year.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners couldn’t keep them anymore.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of 11 cats in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes.

Could you welcome them into your home?

1. Millie Millie is a three-year-and-seven-month female domestic short hair, admitted to Woodgreen in March 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Mr Bojangles Mr Bojangles is a three-year-and-four-month-old male domestic short hair, admitted to Woodgreen in March 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Lennox and Luna Lennox and Luna are four years and four years and five months old respectively. They are domestic short hair cats, admitted to Woodgreen in April 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Taylor Taylor is an eight-month-old female domestic short hair, admitted to Woodgreen in April 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales