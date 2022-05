The home was filled with music and the kitchen staff prepared a very royal afternoon tea for all the residents to enjoy on the Queen’s 96th birthday.

General Manager, Krzysztof, said: “Lots of our residents are fans of the royal family. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to 1920s music, and finding out about her life and her role as the Queen of the UK and the Commonwealth.”